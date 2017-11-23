Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Checks back into game after ankle injury

Jokic returned to action after appearing to injure his ankle Wednesday against Houston, Tim McMahon of ESPN reports.

Jokic briefly departed midway through the third quarter after rolling his ankle, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. That said, keep an eye on Jokic's status for Friday's game, as there's a chance he could deal with residual soreness or swelling.

