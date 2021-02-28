Jokic ended with 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 126-96 win over the Thunder.

With the Nuggets cruising to a comfortable win, head coach Michael Malone limited Jokic's minutes, but that didn't prevent the star center from claiming his eighth triple-double, leaving him five shy of matching his career-high total from 2019-20. Fantasy managers drafted Jokic with the knowledge that he would be a major asset in the points, assists and rebounds categories, but his efficient shooting has been a major revelation this season. His 87.9 percent and 42.1 percent marks from the free-throw line and three-point range, respectively, are both career highs, while his 56.4 percent conversion rate from the field is only 1.4 percentage points off a personal best.