Jokic (knee) was cleared to resume on-court workouts Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jokic hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a left knee bone bruise and had been expected to be re-evaluated in four weeks before the Nuggets provided the next update on his status. According to Sharania, Jokic is "right on schedule, if not a little ahead of schedule" with his projected recovery timeline, potentially leaving the door open for him to return to action in late January or early February. Jokic will miss a ninth straight game Wednesday in Dallas, but if he's able to make his way back to the court in 2-to-3 weeks, he would keep himself eligible for NBA awards.