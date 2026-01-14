Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared for on-court work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (knee) was cleared to resume on-court workouts Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jokic hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a left knee bone bruise and had been expected to be re-evaluated in four weeks before the Nuggets provided the next update on his status. According to Sharania, Jokic is "right on schedule, if not a little ahead of schedule" with his projected recovery timeline, potentially leaving the door open for him to return to action in late January or early February. Jokic will miss a ninth straight game Wednesday in Dallas, but if he's able to make his way back to the court in 2-to-3 weeks, he would keep himself eligible for NBA awards.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out four-plus weeks with knee issue•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't return vs. Miami•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limps to locker room Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another massive triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive outing versus Timberwolves•