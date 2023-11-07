Jokic (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Jokic was deemed probable earlier in the day, so this update comes as no surprise. He'll look to continue his hot start Monday night after averaging 27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists through his first seven games of the 2023-24 campaign.
