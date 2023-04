Jokic (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic sat out the Nuggets' regular-season finale with soreness in his right calf but appears to be good to go Sunday. Considering he has had a full week to rest up, Jokic should be expected to handle a full workload for the team's playoff opener. In three games against the Timberwolves this season, Jokic averaged 25.0 points, 12.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds over 30.7 minutes.