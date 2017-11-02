Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects 10 assists in victory
Jokic tallied eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 victory over Toronto.
After a mediocre start to the season, Jokic is rolling now, leading the Nuggets to an easy victory on Wednesday. He collected his fourth double-double in the last five games, however, it was somewhat unconventional. The eight points shouldn't be a concern for owners, as he made up for it with numbers everywhere else. The game was practically over by the end of the third quarter, giving Jokic some additional rest time.
