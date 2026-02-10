Jokic contributed 22 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to Cleveland.

Jokic posted yet another strong all-around performance, resulting in his third consecutive triple-double. The big man hasn't needed much time to acclimate after putting a 16-game absence behind him due to a left knee bone bruise, as he's averaging 24.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks since his return Jan. 30.