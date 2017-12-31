Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects double-double Saturday

Jokic scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 loss to Philadelphia.

In the eight games since returning from an ankle injury, Jokic has averaged 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The center is in the midst of his most solid statistical run of the season, scoring in double-digits in eight straight games. On Saturday, Jokic was dominant across the board with 13 rebounds, six assists and a season-high three blocks. After filling out the stat sheet against Philadelphia, Jokic will look to keep it going against Phoenix on Wednesday.