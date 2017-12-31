Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects double-double Saturday
Jokic scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 loss to Philadelphia.
In the eight games since returning from an ankle injury, Jokic has averaged 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The center is in the midst of his most solid statistical run of the season, scoring in double-digits in eight straight games. On Saturday, Jokic was dominant across the board with 13 rebounds, six assists and a season-high three blocks. After filling out the stat sheet against Philadelphia, Jokic will look to keep it going against Phoenix on Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Contributes across the board•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 13 before ejection Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads Nuggets over Warriors Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...