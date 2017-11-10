Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects double-double Thursday

Jokic scored 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 win over Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, Jokic collected his eight double-double in 12 games this season. Thus far, the Denver center is off to a career-high pace in point (17.7) and rebounds (11.5) per game. Collecting no lower than seven total rebounds in a game, Jokic has improved the most on the defensive boards, averaging 9.1 defensive rebounds this season compared to 6.9 rebounds a year ago. The center will look to continue his strong start against Orlando on Saturday.