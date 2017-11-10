Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects double-double Thursday
Jokic scored 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 win over Oklahoma City.
On Thursday, Jokic collected his eight double-double in 12 games this season. Thus far, the Denver center is off to a career-high pace in point (17.7) and rebounds (11.5) per game. Collecting no lower than seven total rebounds in a game, Jokic has improved the most on the defensive boards, averaging 9.1 defensive rebounds this season compared to 6.9 rebounds a year ago. The center will look to continue his strong start against Orlando on Saturday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores career-high 41 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays 20 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Grabd 14 boards, double-doubles in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects 10 assists in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in victory•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...