Jokic had 37 points (17-30 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Jokic ended just one assist away from putting up his 41st double-double of the season, and the MVP candidate continues to make an impact on both ends of the court for Denver on a nightly basis. The fact that he's averaging nearly a triple-double this season reflects the kind of impact he's had on a surging Denver team that once again looks poised to make a deep playoff run with Jokic as their anchor on both ends of the floor.