Jokic ended Sunday's 132-120 win over the Spurs with 39 points (17-29 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Jokic was dominant on both ends of the court and led the Nuggets to an easy win while ending one assist from a triple-double -- it was the fourth time this happened to the star big man in 2023-24. Number of triple-doubles aside, Jokic remains an elite fantasy contributor regardless of the opponent and the format, and managers should continue to expect big things from him every time he steps on the court, but even more so while Jamal Murray (hamstring) remains out.