Jokic finished Friday's 112-109 win over the Rockets with 34 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes.

Jokic came just one assist away from notching what would've been his fourth consecutive triple-double. The star center continues to be a dominant player across all fantasy formats and the main driving force on the Nuggets' offense. He has five triple-doubles and four double-doubles across 10 games this month.