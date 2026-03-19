Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic registered 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jokic ended just one assist away from a triple-double, but his standard of performance is so high that the big man has found a way to be consistently better than this kind of output. He's averaging a triple-double this month, with 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game in 10 March appearances. He also has five triple-doubles this month alone, so even in games where he's not as dominant as usual, he still posts elite numbers across the board.
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