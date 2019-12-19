Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double
Jokic had 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Magic.
Jokic came just one rebound away from what would've been his second triple-double in his last three games, but there's no question he has turned things around after a rough start to the season. Jokic is averaging 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists over his last five games, and he will aim to extend that sizzling run of form Friday against the Timberwolves.
