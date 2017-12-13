Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Coming off bench in return Wednesday

Jokic (ankle) will come off the bench in his return for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Denver radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

Jokic has been cleared to play following a six-game absence with an ankle injury, though the Nuggets are going to bring him off the bench in his return, with Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee starting in the frontcourt. That likely means Jokic will see some sort of restrictions, so it may be wise to temper expectations for his overall production Wednesday. Still, season-long owners can go ahead and activate him now that he's been given the go ahead to play.