Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Coming off bench in return Wednesday
Jokic (ankle) will come off the bench in his return for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Denver radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.
Jokic has been cleared to play following a six-game absence with an ankle injury, though the Nuggets are going to bring him off the bench in his return, with Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee starting in the frontcourt. That likely means Jokic will see some sort of restrictions, so it may be wise to temper expectations for his overall production Wednesday. Still, season-long owners can go ahead and activate him now that he's been given the go ahead to play.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out again Friday vs. Magic•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.