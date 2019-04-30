Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Complete performance in victory
Jokic finished with 37 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Jokic was fantastic for the Nuggets as they hit the floor running, taking Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, 121-to-113. Jokic did a bit of everything in the victory, leading the team with 37 points on 11-of-18 shooting, also hitting all 12 of his free-throws. His star continues to rise and efforts such as this could see the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference finals. Game 2 will be on Wednesday and Jokic will need to remain aggressive as they look to secure a 2-0 series lead.
