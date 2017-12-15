Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Confirms he'll play Friday
Jokic (ankle) confirmed that he will play Friday against New Orleans, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets initially deemed Jokic questionable, but he went through shootaround without issue and confirmed to reporters that he'll make his return after missing the last seven contests with a sprained ankle. It's unclear if Jokic will face a minutes restriction, but he's somewhat of a risky DFS play considering the extended absence, as well as the matchup with two elite big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doesn't play despite clearance•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Coming off bench in return Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.