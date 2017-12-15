Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Confirms he'll play Friday

Jokic (ankle) confirmed that he will play Friday against New Orleans, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets initially deemed Jokic questionable, but he went through shootaround without issue and confirmed to reporters that he'll make his return after missing the last seven contests with a sprained ankle. It's unclear if Jokic will face a minutes restriction, but he's somewhat of a risky DFS play considering the extended absence, as well as the matchup with two elite big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.