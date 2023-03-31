Jokic (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Jokic sat out Thursday's loss to the Pelicans and is questionable for the second half of Denver's current back-to-back set. The two-time MVP hasn't missed both halves of a back-to-back this season, but he has missed multiple games in a row twice due to injury. Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) are also questionable, so Denver may be extremely shorthanded versus Phoenix.