Jokic had 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Miami.

Along with the rest of the NBA, the Heat had no answers for Jokic, who fell short of notching his sixth triple-double in eight games but still carve up Miami with remarkable efficiency. While averaging a triple-double on the season to go along with a career-best 70.3 true shooting percentage for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, Jokic has a strong case for his third consecutive MVP award.