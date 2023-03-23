Jokic closed Wednesday's 118-104 victory over Washington with 31 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Against a depleted Washington roster, Jokic dominated. He topped 30 points for the 20th time this season and snagged double-figure rebounds for the 48th time. The potential MVP got back on track from three, as he had made just one triple in his previous five games. Fantasy managers are also benefitting from Jokic's defensive stats, as he has 12 steals in the last seven games.