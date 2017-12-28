Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Contributes across the board

Jokic finished with 22 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to Minnesota.

Jokic had himself a nice all-around game as the Nuggets made a thrilling comeback to almost steal the victory. He played well against both Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson, seeing both of the foul out. The 41 minutes were a season-high and a good sign that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury. He will get a few nights off before a marquee matchup with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Saturday.