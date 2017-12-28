Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Contributes across the board
Jokic finished with 22 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to Minnesota.
Jokic had himself a nice all-around game as the Nuggets made a thrilling comeback to almost steal the victory. He played well against both Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson, seeing both of the foul out. The 41 minutes were a season-high and a good sign that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury. He will get a few nights off before a marquee matchup with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Saturday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 13 before ejection Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads Nuggets over Warriors Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...