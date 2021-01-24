Jokic registered 29 points (9-21 FG, 11-14 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Saturday's 120-112 double-overtime victory over the Suns.

Jokic was a monster on the glass in the win, established a new career high in rebounds in the win. He also continued to put the ball in the hoop, pacing Denver with 29 points and exceeding the 20-point mark for the seventh straight game. Jokic has more than fulfilled his status as a consensus high first-round pick in fantasy drafts with per-game averages of 25.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.9 steals. He's on pace for career-high marks in all four categories.