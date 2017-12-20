Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota
Jokic will not technically face a minutes restriction Wednesday against Minnesota, but the Nuggets will keep him on a "responsible return to play progression," Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The terminology is a bit confusing, but it appears as though the Nuggets will look to extend Jokic's minutes Wednesday after he was limited to 22 and 25 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from an ankle injury. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in both games since returning, and coach Mike Malone did not reveal whether or not he'd reinsert Jokic into the starting five Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will have minutes restriction Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Confirms he'll play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doesn't play despite clearance•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...