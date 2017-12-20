Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota

Jokic will not technically face a minutes restriction Wednesday against Minnesota, but the Nuggets will keep him on a "responsible return to play progression," Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The terminology is a bit confusing, but it appears as though the Nuggets will look to extend Jokic's minutes Wednesday after he was limited to 22 and 25 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from an ankle injury. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in both games since returning, and coach Mike Malone did not reveal whether or not he'd reinsert Jokic into the starting five Wednesday.