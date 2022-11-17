Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Knicks that he doesn't expect Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) to be available for the team's next game Friday in Dallas, Duvalier Johnson of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic missed his second game in a row Wednesday and remains stuck in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and while a final decision on the two-time MVP's status hasn't been made for Friday, Malone said he's proceeding as though both Jokic and Aaron Gordon (illness) won't be ready to play. The Nuggets will likely wait until after shootaround Friday morning to decide on Jokic's status, but if he's sidelined for a third straight contest, DeAndre Jordan would likely be in store for another start at center.