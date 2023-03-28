Jokic provided 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-111 victory over Philadelphia.

Jokic dominated in Monday's victory, helping the Nuggets to a relatively easy victory. With Joel Embiid (calf) on the sideline, Jokic obviously took the honors in what was viewed as a matchup of the two top MVP candidates. Denver now sits 3.5 games clear at the top of the Western Conference, meaning there is a chance Jokic himself is given a night or two of rest before the end of the regular season.