Jokic is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness.

Jokic was a late addition to the injury report Friday and is now in danger of missing his fifth contest of the season. The MVP candidate has posted three straight triple-doubles and five over his past six appearances, but it appears he's dealing with hamstring tightness following Wednesday's win over Minnesota. Denver will presumably be extremely cautious with its star player, so fantasy managers must monitor Jokic's status closely ahead of Friday's 9:00 PM EST tip.