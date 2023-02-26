Jokic produced 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jokic had a rough performance -- compared to his usual standards -- but still posted a double-double while leading the offense in a game where the Nuggets struggled massively on offense. The two-time MVP winner has been outstanding this month and has recorded six triple-doubles and three double-doubles across nine outings this month.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fifth triple-double in last seven•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Continues elite run of production•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Rolls to efficient triple-double•