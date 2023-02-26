Jokic produced 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jokic had a rough performance -- compared to his usual standards -- but still posted a double-double while leading the offense in a game where the Nuggets struggled massively on offense. The two-time MVP winner has been outstanding this month and has recorded six triple-doubles and three double-doubles across nine outings this month.