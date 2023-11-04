Watch Now:

Jokic (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.

Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with low-back pain. The superstar big man is off to a blistering start this season, averaging 27.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 33.7 minutes across his first six appearances.

