Jokic (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with low-back pain. The superstar big man is off to a blistering start this season, averaging 27.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 33.7 minutes across his first six appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses triple-double Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go and starting•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't win on his own Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Rolls to another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears 30 points in double-double•