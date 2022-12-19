Jokic is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a right knee contusion.
Jokic is coming off a ridiculous 40-point, 27-rebound and 10-assist performance Sunday, becoming just the third player in NBA history to post a 40-25-10 line. However, he appears to have picked up a minor injury during the contest as well, though it doesn't look like the issue will sideline him Tuesday. If available, Jokic figures to handle his usual workload against Memphis.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Historic night Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts massive stat line Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday•