Jokic is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a right knee contusion.

Jokic is coming off a ridiculous 40-point, 27-rebound and 10-assist performance Sunday, becoming just the third player in NBA history to post a 40-25-10 line. However, he appears to have picked up a minor injury during the contest as well, though it doesn't look like the issue will sideline him Tuesday. If available, Jokic figures to handle his usual workload against Memphis.