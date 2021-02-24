Jokic had 41 points (17-32 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over Portland.

The 26-year-old led Denver to victory with his fourth 40-point performance of the season, though the five rebounds represents his lowest total of the year. Jokic has another attractive matchup versus the Wizards on Thursday.