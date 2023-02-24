Jokic notched 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Jokic competed hard in the All-Star Game and kept the momentum going in the resumption of the regular season, posting his fourth triple-double over his last six games and seventh of his last 10. The two-time MVP winner is having another excellent season and is averaging a robust 22.5 points, 14.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game in February.
