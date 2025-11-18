Jokic posted 36 points (13-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 18 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 130-127 loss to the Bulls.

Jokic paved the way for the Nuggets, leading his team in points, rebounds and assists. However, it wasn't enough to outduel the Bulls, who received significant help from the bench. Jokic has now secured two straight triple-doubles, marking eight in 13 appearances so far this season.