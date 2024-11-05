Jokic finished Monday's 121-119 victory over the Raptors with 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.
Jokic's red-hot start is a surprise to no one, as the perennial All-Star is a nightly triple-double threat who can dominate in all facets of the game. Despite the temporary loss of Jamal Murray (concussion), the Nuggets have won three of their last four games due in large part to Jokic and strong performances from the supporting cast.
