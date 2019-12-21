Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers triple-double

Jokic had 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3PT), 10 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.

Jokic went through a slump in November, but that seems to be in the rear view for now as he is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 10 games during December. He will aim to extend that solid run of form Sunday in a tough road trip against the Lakers.