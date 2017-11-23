Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Departs with apparent ankle injury

Jokic left Wednesday's game against the Rockets with what appeared to be a right ankle injury, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic appeared to be in considerable pain after rolling his ankle midway through the third quarter, but he was eventually able to walk to the locker room under his own power. Consider Jokic questionable to return until further notice.

