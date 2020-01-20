Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dials up 30 points, 10 boards

Jokic amassed 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Pacers.

Jokic was extremely efficient as a scorer while doing his usual damage on the glass. He finished a couple dimes under his average, but he did swipe at least three steals for the fifth time through 42 appearances. Moreover, Jokic has picked it up after a slow start to 2019-20, gradually getting better month by month.