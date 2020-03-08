Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Disappointing in loss

Jokic finished with just eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to Cleveland.

Jokic failed to reach double-figures for the first time since early December, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. He has certainly slowed on the offensive end over the past two weeks, a stanza that has seen him fall outside the top-20 in standard formats. This is merely a bump in the road for Jokic and he will look to bounce back in what will be a crucial matchup against the league-leading Bucks on Monday.