Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Disappointing night in lopsided loss
Jokic registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 loss to the Jazz.
Like the majority of his teammates, Jokic's contributions were notably below the norm in the blowout defeat. The 22-year-old was coming off a near triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against the Grizzlies last Friday, so Tuesday's downturn was particularly drastic. Jokic remains a strong candidate for a double-double at a minimum on any given night and is still averaging 15.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 13 November games.
