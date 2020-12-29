Jokic tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 18 assists, three steals and one block in Monday's 124-111 win over the Rockets.

Jokic's versatile skillset was on full display in the victory, as he was the only player on either squad to hit double figures in either rebounds or assists and tied for second on his team with 19 points. The 18 assists were a career high for the big man, and the triple-double moved Jokic into a tie with Fat Lever for the most (43) in franchise history. Jokic has lived up to fantasy managers' lofty expectations so far this season, averaging an absurd 24 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists through three games.