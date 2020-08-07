Jokic finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's loss against the Blazers.
Jokic assumed a playmaking role considering the absences of both Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Gary Harris (hip), and the result was a 13-assist performance -- it was the 19th time this season that Jokic dishes out 10 or more dimes. He has registered double-digit assists in each of his last three games and is averaging 10.0 assists per contest in four appearances since the league's resumption.
