Jokic recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and a block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Jokic played facilitator almost exclusively Sunday, totaling a game-high seven assists while only recording one official field-goal attempt. Despite not looking for his shot, Jokic added to his highlight tape with a crafty behind-the-back pass along the baseline, which resulted in a Cameron Johnson three-pointer. The star big man is expected to retain a limited role throughout the preseason to preserve his health for the regular season.