Jokic accumulated 14 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 16 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers.

Jokic took only five shots in the contest, but he made them all -- along with all three of his free-throw attempts -- to finish with 14 points. The big man also grabbed 11 boards and dished 16 assists to record his fourth triple-double across his past six games. Jokic is now up to 11 triple-doubles on the campaign, two ahead of Luka Doncic for the NBA lead. For good measure, The Joker has 87 career triple-doubles, sixth-most all-time and third among active players behind Russell Westbrook (197) and LeBron James (105). His dominant recent all-around play says all anyone needs to know about why Jokic was a frequent first-overall pick in fantasy leagues this season, and he has certainly justified that status so far.