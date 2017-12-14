Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doesn't play despite clearance
Coach Mike Malone said he didn't play Jokic (ankle) in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics because the coach "didn't think he was ready," Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
While Jokic was cleared to return after missing six games with an ankle injury, Malone decided to play it safe with his star center and keep him sidelined for a seventh straight contest. "They might say he was ready, but for myself and talking with him, it's not just is the ankle ready, it's is his head ready?" the coach said after Wednesday's contest. "And I didn't think he was ready to play tonight so I made that decision." With the Nuggets' next game coming Friday, Jokic will have a day in-between to rest up before hopefully making his long-awaited return. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried would lose some minutes if he does indeed return against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Coming off bench in return Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out again Friday vs. Magic•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.