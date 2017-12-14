Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doesn't play despite clearance

Coach Mike Malone said he didn't play Jokic (ankle) in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics because the coach "didn't think he was ready," Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

While Jokic was cleared to return after missing six games with an ankle injury, Malone decided to play it safe with his star center and keep him sidelined for a seventh straight contest. "They might say he was ready, but for myself and talking with him, it's not just is the ankle ready, it's is his head ready?" the coach said after Wednesday's contest. "And I didn't think he was ready to play tonight so I made that decision." With the Nuggets' next game coming Friday, Jokic will have a day in-between to rest up before hopefully making his long-awaited return. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried would lose some minutes if he does indeed return against the Pelicans.