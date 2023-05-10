Jokic provided 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 win over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic had the ball on a string Tuesday, powering the Nuggets to an important home victory. Despite missing out on the MVP award, Jokic has been undoubtedly the most consistent player throughout the playoffs. He has the team on the verge of the Western Conference Finals where they would meet either the Lakers or the Warriors. This is arguably their best opportunity to make the NBA Finals given what has taken place on the other side of the draw, meaning Jokic will be doing everything he can to get his team over the line in Game 6.