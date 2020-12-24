Jokic scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, 14 assists, and three blocks in 42 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to Sacramento.

You couldn't have asked for more from your first round pick as Jokic kicked off the season in style with a triple-double. The center did everything he could to help Denver find a win on opening night, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks while playing a team-high 42 minutes. Jokic is one of the safest fantasy assets around with a concrete role and to this point in his career no major health issues.