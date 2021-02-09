Jokic registered 35 points (13-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in a 125-112 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Jokic continued his dominant scoring stretch for Denver. The talented center has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games. The early-season MVP-candidate has been consistent all season, scoring at least 20 points in 17 out of his 23 games played. The Joker also continues to contribute large assist and rebound totals as well as he is averaging 11.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.