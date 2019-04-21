Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant in Saturday's Game 4 win

Jokic produced 29 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, and eight assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.

Jokic was extremely aggressive offensively, as he relentlessly attacked when the Spurs chose not to send help. Despite San Antonio's apparent strategy to force Jokic into a scoring role, he finished just two dimes shy of a triple-double. With the series shifting to Denver for Tuesday's Game 5, Jokic will look to deliver another stellar performance and maintain home-court advantage.