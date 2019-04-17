Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant in Tuesday's Game 2 win

Jokic produced 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.

Jokic delivered an incredible performance, falling just two dimes shy of a triple-double while upping his aggressiveness as a scorer. It's not unusual for opposing teams to try to force Jokic to score rather than set up his teammates, but the big man remains an elite initiator with an innate ability to find the open man.