Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant in Tuesday's Game 2 win
Jokic produced 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.
Jokic delivered an incredible performance, falling just two dimes shy of a triple-double while upping his aggressiveness as a scorer. It's not unusual for opposing teams to try to force Jokic to score rather than set up his teammates, but the big man remains an elite initiator with an innate ability to find the open man.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Offensively timid in Game One loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team to No. 2 seed•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Terrible night Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Resting Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles in big win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...