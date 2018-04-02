Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant performance in overtime thriller
Jokic finished with 35 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 43 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 victory over Milwaukee.
Jokic was everywhere Sunday, helping the Nuggets to a thrilling overtime victory. He has been simply amazing over the past month, putting the Nuggets on his back as they make a run at a playoff berth. He was well worth the high draft pick owners would have needed to secure his services and is looking as though he will be a first-round player again nest season.
