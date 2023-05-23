Jokic supplied 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and one steal across 45 minutes during Monday's 113-111 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Jokic led the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and minutes played while finishing with a triple-double in a series-clinching Game 4 win Monday. Jokic posted a triple-double in three of the four games against the Lakers and now has eight such performances this postseason.
